Liam Payne to Joss Stone – celebs who have gone viral for their new accent

Singer and former One Direction member Liam Payne went viral on the night of Sunday, March 27, when he debuted a quirky new accent on the red carpet at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s annual Academy Awards viewing party.

Leaving his famous Wolverhampton accent for the seemingly Irish-American twang, he left the audience scratching their heads.

Liam, who recently revealed his son’s cheeky way of opting out of school, isn’t the only celebrity who has been called out for adopting a strange new accent over the years.

From Joss Stone to Victoria Beckham, Ok! Take a look at other celebrities who have gone viral for their new accent…

Liam Payne

Strip That Down singer Liam, 28, interviewed on the red carpet…