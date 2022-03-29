Liam Payne’s New American Twang Confuses His Fans

‘I believe he did whatever he felt he had the right to do.’

‘I had to leave my chair. I’ll be honest with you, it hit me really deep.’@Liam Payne Reacting to the dramatic moment, Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife. pic.twitter.com/OGT4bA8jDi

— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) 28 March 2022