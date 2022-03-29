Liam Payne’s New American Twang Confuses His Fans

During an interview live on Good Morning Britain, a proud Wolfrunian was asked his thoughts on the events.
But his voice proved distracting for many, with some taking to Twitter to discuss where he found his new accent.
Confused by his voice, many people flooded social media with his comments, including one saying that he sounds Dutch.
‘I believe he did whatever he felt he had the right to do.’
‘I had to leave my chair. I’ll be honest with you, it hit me really deep.’@Liam Payne Reacting to the dramatic moment, Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife. pic.twitter.com/OGT4bA8jDi
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) 28 March 2022
“Watching @GMB and what happened to Liam Payne’s accent?” One asked. “He has a…