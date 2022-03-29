Liam Payne’s weird Oscar pronunciation change that shook the internet is ‘totally normal’, according to experts

Liam Payne went viral after the Oscars for an unexpected reason: his accent. The former One Direction singer was interviewed on Good Morning Britain following a dispute between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

During the Oscars ceremony, Chris made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and in a moment that practically broke the internet, Will went on stage and slapped Chris. Liam was interviewed on the red carpet of Elton John’s AIDS Foundation’s Oscars viewing party in Los Angeles about the incident, but fans were shocked when he began speaking.

The singer, who was born in Wolverhampton, has lived in Los Angeles for parts of his life, but moved back to the UK after selling his L.A. mansion. And his accent reflected this as he spoke of the event that many called…