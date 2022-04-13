Liberal Candidate Katherine Daves Deletes Twitter Account Over Last LGBT Post

NSW Liberal candidate Katherine Daves, one of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s “Captain’s Choice” candidates, has deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts after her previous homophobic and transphobic social media posts surfaced.

Trigger warning: This story discusses transphobic comments, which may be upsetting to some readers. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 for 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or Web chat,

The co-founder of Save Women Sport Group, which aims to prevent trans women from competing in women’s sports, is a liberal candidate for the crucial seat of Warringh, which is currently held by independent Zali Stegel.

News.com.au Told that in a social media post, Deves…