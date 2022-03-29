Concetta points as she speaks in parliament.

Liberal senator Concetta Fieravanti-Wells calls Scott Morrison ‘a bully without a moral compass’

Outgoing Liberal Senator Concetta Fieravanti-Wells has hit out at Prime Minister Scott Morrison, describing him as “an autocrat” and a “bully without a moral compass” who pretends to be a man of faith.

The conservative senator from New South Wales will quit politics at the next election after being placed in an invincible position on the party’s Senate ticket.

In a speech to the Senate on budget night, Senator Fieravanti-Wells accused Mr Morrison and a factional ally, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, of corrupting the party’s New South Wales division.

“There…


Read Full News