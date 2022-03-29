Liberals begin talks to buy F-35 fighter jets – Caslager News

The Liberal government is in final talks on buying the F-35 fighter jet.

Procurement Minister Philomena Tasi and Defense Minister Anita Anand announced the long-awaited decision at a press conference on Monday.

The move does not mean that the deal to buy the stealth fighter from US defense giant Lockheed Martin is officially done.

The government still has the option of starting talks with Saab about its Gripen fighter, should Lockheed Martin hold talks with Stoll.

“This procurement has been an open, transparent, competitive and rigorous process for one simple reason,” Anand said.

“We need the right plane at the right price,” he said. It has been a tough competition, and we thank all the bidders for their participation.”

Canada plans to buy 88 new fighter jets