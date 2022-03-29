Liberals begin talks to buy F-35 fighter jets

The Canadian government has chosen the F-35 as its preferred replacement for the Air Force’s four-decade-old CF-18 fighter jets and will begin talks with Lockheed Martin, the maker of the stealth jet.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Philomena Tasi and Defense Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Monday.

The decision to initiate talks is the latest step in a process that has been going on for more than a dozen years. It also represents a major reversal for the Liberal government – which in 2015 promised never to buy the F-35.

“This is the most significant investment in RCAF in more than 30 years,” Tasi said.

“Our government promised Canadians a competitive procurement process to ensure we are getting the right aircraft at the right price, while maximizing…