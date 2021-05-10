ENTERTAINMENT

Lidiya Tovino (Tovino Thomas Wife) Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images

Lidiya Tovino Biography

Name Lidiya Tovino
Real Name Lidiya
Nickname Lidiya
Profession Yet to be updated
Date of Birth 1989
Age 32 (As of 2021)
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
Marital Status Married
Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated
Husband Tovino Thomas (Actor) M.2014 to present
Children Son: NA
Daughter: Izza Tovino & 1
Religion Christian
Educational Qualification Yet to be updated
School St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Irinjalakuda
College Maharaja Prithvi Engineering college, Coimbatore
Hobbies Yet to be updated
Birth Place Irinjalakuda, Kerala, India
Hometown Irinjalakuda, Kerala, India
Current City Kerala, India
Nationality Indian

facebook.com/lidiyavincentk

Twitter: Yet to be updated

instagram.com/lidiyatovino

Interesting facts about Lidiya Tovino

  • She is a strong supporter of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
  • Lidiya loves to watch actor Mohanlal movies.
  • Before marriage, Lidiya and Tovino were in a relationship since their school days.

