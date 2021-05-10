Lidiya Tovino (Tovino Thomas Wife) Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images

Lidiya Tovino Biography
|Name
|Lidiya Tovino
|Real Name
|Lidiya
|Nickname
|Lidiya
|Profession
|Yet to be updated
|Date of Birth
|1989
|Age
|32 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|Family
|Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
|Marital Status
|Married
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|Yet to be updated
|Husband
|Tovino Thomas (Actor) M.2014 to present
|Children
|Son: NA
Daughter: Izza Tovino & 1
|Religion
|Christian
|Educational Qualification
|Yet to be updated
|School
|St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Irinjalakuda
|College
|Maharaja Prithvi Engineering college, Coimbatore
|Hobbies
|Yet to be updated
|Birth Place
|Irinjalakuda, Kerala, India
|Hometown
|Irinjalakuda, Kerala, India
|Current City
|Kerala, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Lidiya Tovino’s Official Social Profiles
facebook.com/lidiyavincentk
Twitter: Yet to be updated
instagram.com/lidiyatovino
Interesting facts about Lidiya Tovino
- She is a strong supporter of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
- Lidiya loves to watch actor Mohanlal movies.
- Before marriage, Lidiya and Tovino were in a relationship since their school days.
Let’s see the cool photos of Lidiya Tovino,