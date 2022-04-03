Lie-detection and lightbulbs impress at the RT show

Magician Keith Barry returned to our screens Saturday night with the second season of his mind-bending show, and it looks like it’s been a hit with audiences.

Filmed in front of a live studio audience, The Keith Barry Experience articulated basic ‘is this your card’ questions and left participants and householders scratching their heads and wondering how their moves worked. It was a pleasant experience and a welcome distraction on a weekend evening.