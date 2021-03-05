Life Beyond Like: The Truth of a Social Media Influence – TMT Daily

If you have ever dreamed of being influenced by social media, you should probably reconsider that not everything is spectacular and iridescent. While it may seem that everything is correct when scrolling through your favorite effector’s Instagram posts, we can assure you that his life is indeed perfect. If you don’t believe us, read on to learn about these impressive horror stories.

far from perfect

You should know by now that the life of a social media influencer is mostly fake. From Using excessive photoshop & Photo-editing skills all the way to exaggerate their possessions or lifestyles, these people make money on the pretext of their lives, all are glitter and gold, so of course how they would portray themselves in front of the camera social media.

However, Buzzfeed Recently some stories were collected by friends and loved ones of social media affected which was similar to being an influential person in real life. So, if you are having a dream of building your own social media, maybe read through these stories first, and then make sure that this is the lifestyle you really want for yourself.

Looked at how they look

Social media has proved to be detrimental to the self-esteem of many people. Whether he wants Look like a photoshopped body Or wishing to be as rich as the millionaire you follow on Instagram, no doubt scrolling through your feed can give you a completely distorted sense of reality. Some acknowledged that their influential friends on their social media were victims of it, and were constantly judged by how they are perceived.

U / S_204 on Reddit explained that friendship with a social media influencer was annoying, accepting: “A friend of mine is constantly filming everything and posting it. . . It dominates everything they do and severely impacts their personal relationships. He cannot hold a GF and this is clearly related to his passion.

U / Cirrus-Ramparts admitted that her social media influential friend has not invited her to do anything in five years because she only goes to events that ‘move her business forward.’ Regularly say such things, ‘we are all using each other’ are not real friends “.

To be fake

It has also been mentioned in several posts that his Lives were incredibly fake. u / Lemonfly4012 said:If you look at her social media, you think she was a supermodel millionaire who went on a trip. He is actually very unemployed, and has an income of less than $ 10K / year. Her boyfriend makes about $ 60K / year which is enough to afford them a very nice three and a half bedroom apartment ”.

“She uses each room to look different from day to day, so it seems like she’s always in a new, charming place. They make two trips a year in fun, tropical places – including He takes many photographs, and posts them in different places throughout the year.

In another comment by u / used-parsley-8754, her neighbor exploited her children for social media and said “behind the curtain is not the kind of happy pictures! She screams” [her kids] To smile, and on one occasion said, ‘I don’t give a shit if you don’t like fucking juice! Just pretend and smile! “”

To accomplish this, u / SagiattariusA_Star explained that living the life of a social media influencer was “absolutely fake and like” As you imagine it To be, the on-camera moments are completely non-real. It is, in the end, just an acting / modeling work and not his actual personality ”.

Do you believe these stories? Can you be an influential person? How do you feel about social media affected now? Tell us in the comments.

