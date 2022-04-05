Life changes for Wankhede groundsmen – From fighting mosquitoes at stadium to five-star comfort

In the past, whenever he crossed Marine Drive, Vasant Mohite, a 57-year-old groundsman at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, would wonder what it was like to stay in one of the luxury hotels along the seaside promenade. It was a dream beyond his means.

But this IPL season, that dream has come true, with confectionery company Cadbury deciding to provide five-star accommodation to reward the unsung ground staff. They have also been given uniforms designed by celebrity designer Masaba, food, and a bus to ferry them from the hotel to the ground and back.

“A miracle,” says Vasant.

Vasant Mohite says he has been fortunate to have watched some legendary players from close quarters. Vasant Mohite says he has been fortunate to have watched some legendary players from close quarters.

He says there were whispers before the start of the season that they would be put up in a five-star…