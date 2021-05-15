LIFE OF MYSTERY- Episode 7 (who is he?)

hi everyone!!.iam back with 7th episode ☺️.hope you all like it…

secret place:

shesha who is shocked seeing naira’s soul comes to her place and decides something…

Shesha POV: now there is only one way to control naira’s soul and it can be controlled only by maarkat devil and I should meet him secretly without knowing to ranveer and mom…

telling this she goes from there to other secret place and calls that maarkat devil and he appears in hoodie form…

maarkat devil: did naira soul returned??

shesha is shocked thinking how maarkar devil knows it…

shesha: how do you know that I came for telling about naira’s soul??

maarkat devil laughs evilly and

Maarkat devil: 23 years passed…I know naira’s soul would have returned and I was eagerly waiting for this moment for past 23 years and you always come to me only when you get some information about naira’s soul and this time it have crossed 23 years and I can know it by myself that naira’s soul would have returned….

Shesha: though she is dead she still has power and I couldn’t capture her and that’s why I came to ask help from you to capture her…

Maarkat devil: only I can capture her because I only have it’s power but I can give that material to you and you can use that and capture her….

telling this he gives some kind of blood drops in a jar and he tells..

Maarkat devil: you should sprinkle it on naira’s soul when she comes and once it gets applied on naira’s soul it will automatically lock her soul in this jar…. understood??

Shesha: I understood…

maarkat devil: if you fail to capture her soul then I will cut you into pieces…

Shesha: no..I wont fail to capture her soul…

Maarkat devil: I would have chopped you into pieces before 23 years atself..

shesha is shocked…

shesha: why??what did I do??

Maarkat devil: because you killed naira and you are alive today only because that I know that her soul will return because her Gurumaa told thaat she would return after 23 years to make sirat the fairy Princess and if Gurumaa have told that she won’t return then I would have killed you that day atself when you killed naira….

Shesha: but why you need naira??our intention is only to get that ancestral stone right??we only need it’s power but why you need naira??

maarkat devil: because you all three idiots are aiming only for ancestral stone but iam aiming for something big and for achieving that sirat must become princess and she can become princess only with the help of naira…

shesha is shocked..

Shesha: if sirat becomes princess then she will become more powerful and then how can we get that ancestral stone??

Maarkat devil: iam waiting for sirat to become more powerful because once she becomes more powerful I will steal her powers and that ancestral stone too and become god of this world….

telling this he laughs evilly…

maarkat devil: I would have got that princess power before 23 years atself with naira but due to my small mistake I lost that chance and now iam clear with my plan and so I won’t fail this time…

Shesha: what mistake did you do??

Maarkat devil: I can’t reveal until I capture naira’s soul…so you have to capture her soul this time understood??

shesha agrees and..

Shesha: I have a doubt??

Maarkat devil: what’s it?

Shesha: if I haven’t killed naira then you would have got that princess power before 23 years atself right??

maarkat devil: no..i won’t have achieved and even if you haven’t killed her I should have waited these 23 years because I can achieve it only by sirat because due to my small mistake I couldn’t attain through naira ..

Shesha: but if naira haven’t died she would be the princess right? Then how can you attain through sirat Because she wouldn’t have became princess??

Maarkat devil: that is the secret here and i will reveal it when you capture the naira’s soul….

Shesha: ok..I will capture her soul today itself..

telling this shesha takes that blood jar and goes….while the maarkat devil laughs evilly..

new delhi:

ranbir is in hospital and he gets flashes of something and is tensed about it and after sometime doctors call ranbir after examining prachi and..

Ranbir: doctor..prachi is fine right??

Doctor: don’t panic mr.kohli..she is absolutely fine but..

ranbir gets tensed on hearing but and he starts panicking and…

ranbir: do.. doctor why but??

doctor leaves heavy breath and..

Doctor: don’t get tensed mr.kohli because her poison dint affect her much so we rescued her but we found some chemical injected in her body and do you know about it already??

ranbir gets shocked hearing it and…

Ranbir: chemical?? What type of chemical doctor?

doctor: if this chemical is injected in body then it shows as pregnant but that person actually won’t be pregnant and due to this chemical it shows as pregnant…

ranbir gets shocked…

Ranbir POV: then prachi isn’t pregnant with parth then why did she say that she is pregnant with parth ??even if her reports shown as pregnant then she should have doubted me but why did she used parth’s name??and someone have injected this chemical and that’s why prachi is thinking she is pregnant but suddenly she used parth’s name but why??is parth is doing this to get her???I should find it….

ranbir suddenly remembers a fb..

Ranbir POV: when prachi was lying unconscious she told me that she loves me and told but….do that but has something behind??I have to first find about parth and if it is parth then I will thrash him for using prachi in wrong way….

he was deeply thinking this while doctor calls him..

Doctor: mr.kohli you are thinking too much…but it’s okay we don’t need to go deep through the chemical because we all cleared the chemical from her body and she just needs rest and you can go and stay with her today and you can discharge her tomorrow….

Ranbir: ok doctor..

telling this he goes to prachi and sits near her and sees her sleeping and he keeps on thinking about the chemical matter..

Ranbir POV: did parth injected this chemical to prachi and is he blackmailing using this to get her???noo noo iam thinking too much. Let me first discharge prachi tomorrow then I’ll find out…

suddenly ranbir too sleeps near prachi and both dreams something similar..

veer: in this birth we are killed and we are fooled but in our next birth I promise you that we will live upto 100 years…

Bani: I never thought we will die in this way and I never thought we will live only for short time (she cries)

veer kisses her forehead and tells..

Veer: see there (points towards shiv statue) we are standing before God so we will make promises and we will make wishes before we die so that in next birth we will achieve it…

Bani: ok ..

veer turns to lord shiv and..

Veer : my 1st wish is that I want to meet bani during our college age atself so that we will love more and spend more time and then we will marry…

bani hits veer and..

Bani: idiot veer.. what is this wish?? I thought you will ask something useful but you are asking….

suddenly veer pulls bani closer and looks into her eyes and..

Veer: baby…in this birth we met at the age of 30 and 25 and we never had any time to spend with each other and never had time to understand each other but in next birth I want to enjoy more with you before our marriage so I want this wish to get fulfilled and promise me you will also ask this wish..

bani smiles and asks the same wish and they both asks many wishes before lord shiv and suddenly white powder comes from veer’s mouth and veer hugs bani for one last time before death….

veer: bye my sweetheart..we will meet at next birth..

telling this veer falls down dead while temple bell rings heavily and bani shouts veer and her eyes becomes red in anger and looks at shiv idol and ..

Bani : my another last wish is that you have to keep jai alive till I return in next birth lord shiv because he should be killed with my, naira di, and veer’s hands only…we all will kill him brutally and will burn him into ashes and this is my oath….

telling this te temple bell rings and white powder comes out of bani’s mouth too and she too falls dead on veer’s chest…..

while ranbir and prachi comes out of dream in scare and gets up and shouts..

Prachi: veeeerrr..

Ranbir: baaaniiii…

in scare prachi tries to turn but she suddenly was about to fall from bed but before she falls veer holds her…

botg look each other and suddenly prachi hugs ranbir in scare and cries and tells..

Prachi: ranbir…iam scared so much..iam getting a strange dream.

Ranbir: iam too getting it…did you see the guy and a girl named veer and bani in dream?

prachi looks him confused..

Prachi: yes..you too got this same dream huh??

ranbir caresses her face and..

Ranbir: yes…I too got the same dream but iam getting this from when you admitted in hospital atself but I don’t know why….ok leave it. If we again dream this then we will ask Panditji about this matter but now you sleep because doctors advised you to take rest so you sleep now…

telling this ranbir makes prachi lie down and soon prachi falls asleep while ranbir looks her cute sleep and slowly admires her and smiles himself without his knowledge and suddenly prachi’s phone rings and ranbir notices it and takes her phone and get shocked seeing akash number….

Ranbir POV: how do akash know prachi??why is he Calling prachi??let me answer it…

telling this he picks the call..

akash: hi prachi..are you getting ready for our marriage??don’t forget to add my name parth in your mehendi prachi alright?? Then take care of our baby too…

ranbir gets shocked hearing this and gets angry and throws the phone in anger..

Ranbir POV: why is akash using his name as parth and doing this??I was near him till today as a friend and he knows that prachi is with me only and then also how can he???but I should find more truth and I should find for what motive is he doing this and I should also find whether he gave that chemical to prachi or not…..if he is behind all this then i won’t spare him….

telling this he angrily sits and watches prachi..

while prachi gets some dreams again..

goenka villas:

rhea is Senn going crying while she suddenly stops and thinks..

Rhea POV: why am I crying now??I just saw that girl on kartik but why am I crying for that atself??if I feel any wrong between them then I should chase that girl but instead iam crying like stupid…

rhea POV: now I’ll go and see that idiot girl and I’ll decide what to do with her..

rhea again goes back to guest room and sees kartik and sirat becoming friends and gets furious…

Rhea POV: within an hour she made kartik a friend then this girl can make kartik her boyfriend too if she stays here more…I have to chase out her soon…

while Rhea is looking at them evilly kartik and sirat talks for sometimes and..

Kartik: now your pain is reduced right?

Sirat: yeah..it’s fine now and thank you so much.

kartik makes a face and..

Kartik: you are spoiling our friendship…

sirat gets shocked while Rhea becomes joy hearing this but..

Sirat: what did I do??

Kartik: because you forgot friendship rules..

Sirat: is there any limitations for friendship??

kartik smiles and..

Kartik: no limitations it’s rule..

Sirat(in confused way): what rule?

Kartik: no thanks and no sorries..and if you do mistake by telling this then I will punish you for crossing the rule…

sirat smiles seeing kartik and kartik too smiles seeing sirat while Rhea angers get more and fumes and..

Kartik: so go and change your dress now..

Sirat: ok..

telling this sirat goes again to washroom and sees the glass area and smirks..

Sirat POV: this area made injuries so I’ll better bath in that giant bucket…

telling this she goes to the bath tub and she opens the tap and the water gets filled the bath tub and she closes it but suddenly she slips due to slippery floor and fall’s on bathtub screaming as…

Sirat shouts: kartikkkk..

kartik gets shocked hearing her scream and goes to washroom while Rhea anger blasts seeing kartik going inside washroom..

Rhea POV: this girl…I won’t spare her now..she crossed all her limits..now I should get into action to chase her out….

telling this she goes angrily from there while kartik goes inside washroom and sees sirat in bath tub drowning and goes to help her and he extends his hands to help but to his shock he too slips and falls on bath tub along with sirat and looks her..

they look at each other and end up with eyelock..

