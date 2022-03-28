Lifestyle changes may relieve endometriosis

Grace Nagawa (32) is the founder of the Endometriosis Foundation Uganda. A nurse at Rubaga Hospital in Kampala, Nagawa was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 27, although she had symptoms of endometriosis by the age of 14.

“As a young girl, I expected to bleed normally, but for my first period, I got dark spots instead of blood. I was also in a lot of pain and my period lasted two weeks. Couldn’t go because I was vomiting and had diarrhoea,” recalls Nagawa.