Lifestyle changes may relieve endometriosis

Grace Nagawa (32) is the founder of the Endometriosis Foundation Uganda. A nurse at Rubaga Hospital in Kampala, Nagawa was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 27, although she had symptoms of endometriosis by the age of 14.
“As a young girl, I expected to bleed normally, but for my first period, I got dark spots instead of blood. I was also in a lot of pain and my period lasted two weeks. Couldn’t go because I was vomiting and had diarrhoea,” recalls Nagawa.
For the next three months, she didn’t get her periods, but when they did resume, the pain was still severe. Because her mother was a nurse, she always took her strong painkillers, although these did little to stop the pain that usually occurred before and after…