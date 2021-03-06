ENTERTAINMENT

Lift (2021) Movie: Plot | Cast | The trailer

Lift (2021) is an upcoming Tollywood drama film written and directed by Vineeth Varaprasath.

Name Lift (2021)
The style drama
Language: Hindi Tamil
creator Vineet Varaprasath
Date of publication 2021

Lift the plot of the film

Lift is an upcoming periodic drama written and directed by Ashwin Gangaraju. created by SS RajamouliSS Karthikeya’s son, Akashwani, stars Samuthirakani in the lead role. Ashwin Gangaraju is the former Deputy Director of SS Rajamouli.

Read: Akashvani (2021) Movie: Plot | Cast | Trailer | Date of publication

Lift movie cast

Lift the trailer of the movie

When will the lift movie come?

The film is scheduled to be released in 2021 in the nearest theaters.

