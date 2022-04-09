LIGA – Day 31: Real Madrid master their subject against Getafe (2-0)

Real Madrid won against a very weak Getafe (2–0) team at Santiago-Barnabeau, without emphasizing their talent. Between the two teams in the Spanish capital, the balance of power quickly shifted in favor of Los Blancos thanks to the achievements of Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez. Carlo Ancelotti, author of a workforce rotation aimed at resting Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, is all set for Tuesday’s clash against Chelsea. The leaders of La Liga, Real are now twelve points ahead of their runners-up, Sevilla FC.

It must be said: Real had nothing to fear from this clash against their neighbor in the Madrid suburbs. Unable to score any wins in La Liga since the start of the season (8 losses and 7 draws), Getafe never posed a threat to Thibaut Courtois’s cage during the first 89 minutes of the match. Just before entering…