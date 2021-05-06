Liger Makers planning to surprise Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday

Young Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda is currently working for his bilingual drama Liger. Please tell that Liger is going to be released in Hindi and Telugu language. As per the latest buzz, the makers of Liger are planning a special surprise for fans of Vijay Devarakonda on the occasion of his birthday. It should be noted here that Vijay is going to celebrate his birthday on the 9th of this month.

For your information, Liger producers are going to release promotional material from their action drama. Whether it is a teaser or something special from the film, we still have to wait and see. It is to be noted here that the film, starring ISmart Shankar, Temper and Puri Jagannadh of ISM fame, is Vijay Devarakonda’s first film in Bollywood and Ananya Pandey is the lead female.

However, due to the coronovirus, Liger has recently stopped shooting. NOTA actor Vijay is playing a fighter with a speech impediment. The actor took mixed martial arts classes in Thailand to prepare his character for Puri Jagannath’s Magnum Opus Lager.