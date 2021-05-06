ENTERTAINMENT

Liger Makers planning to surprise Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday

Avatar

Young Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda is currently working for his bilingual drama Liger. Please tell that Liger is going to be released in Hindi and Telugu language. As per the latest buzz, the makers of Liger are planning a special surprise for fans of Vijay Devarakonda on the occasion of his birthday. It should be noted here that Vijay is going to celebrate his birthday on the 9th of this month.

For your information, Liger producers are going to release promotional material from their action drama. Whether it is a teaser or something special from the film, we still have to wait and see. It is to be noted here that the film, starring ISmart Shankar, Temper and Puri Jagannadh of ISM fame, is Vijay Devarakonda’s first film in Bollywood and Ananya Pandey is the lead female.

However, due to the coronovirus, Liger has recently stopped shooting. NOTA actor Vijay is playing a fighter with a speech impediment. The actor took mixed martial arts classes in Thailand to prepare his character for Puri Jagannath’s Magnum Opus Lager.

Related Items:

Most Popular

40
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
12
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
10
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top