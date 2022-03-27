Lights Off at Sands China’s Integrated Resorts for Earth Hour 2022

Earth Hour was founded in 2007 with the goal of raising awareness of climate change by encouraging environmentally conscious individuals, communities, homes and businesses to turn off their lights for an hour.

In addition to participating in Earth Hour, Sands China has been taking initiatives since 2013 Earth Hour every month, In an effort to maximize the positive environmental impacts of the energy-saving movement, the company’s resorts turn off outdoor lights, signage, and marquees for one hour on the first Tuesday of each month.

Sean McCreerySenior Vice President of Resort Operations, Sands China Limited, said: “Sands China is very pleased to support the 14-year-old Earth Hour. Raising awareness is an important first step in motivating people to take …