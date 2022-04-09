Ligue 1, Day 31 – PSG beat Clermont (1-6), MNM: Hat-tricks from Mbappe and Neymar, Messi concedes three assists

Paris continues and makes the show. After three strokes away from their bases, PSG got the better of Clermont during the 31st day of Ligue 1 (1-6) at the Gabriel-Montpide Stadium on Saturday. The brilliance of their attacking trio allowed the Parisians to quickly take a two-goal lead, signing Neymar (6th) and Kylian Mbappe (19th). The capital club was surprised by Jodel Dosso (42nd), guilty of a slight remission at the end of the first act. Left relatively free by the Auvergnats, the three splendid second half were feasted on. Mbappe (74th, 80th) and Neymar (71st, 83rd from the penalty spot) each scored hat-tricks. Not to be outdone, Messi distinguished himself with three assistants. With a second consecutive win, Capital Club temporarily takes a 15-point lead. Claremont is stable for its part in 17th place.

festival of mnm