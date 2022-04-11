Ligue 1: Hat-tricks for Kylian Mbappe and Neymar as PSG rout Clermont 6-1

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both scored hat tricks as runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain moved closer to a record-tying 10th French league title by thrashing Clermont 6-1.

PSG extended its lead to 15 points with seven rounds remaining after this weekend.

Lionel Messi picked out Neymar, who rifled into the far corner in the sixth minute for the opener. The Argentina star then chested down a cross from Neymar in the 19th to provide a volleyed pass for Mbappe, who beat goalkeeper Arthur Desmas on Saturday.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino showed signs of irritation on the touchline as his visiting team became complacent after the second goal.

Clermont scored in the 42nd when Benin winger Jodel Dossou tapped in a cross from Saif-Eddine…