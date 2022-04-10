Ligue 1 – Mbappe and Neymar watch triple, PSG crush Clermonte

(Belga) Kylian Mbappe and Neymar’s triple allowed Paris SG to crush Clermont (6-1) to get closer to the title during the 31st day of Ligue 1 on Saturday, while Rennes runners-up in their winning side. Become. In the rims (3-2).

On Michelin land, “Nye” (6th, 71st SP, 83rd) and “Kyki” (19th, 74th, 80th) rolled the tyres, reducing the role of the Stooges to overtake Clermontois. Both the superstars get along very well with each other. The Brazilian also made a decisive pass to the French, which also “assisted” him, and caused a penalty. This hat-trick allows Mbappe to become the top scorer in the championship (20 goals), ahead of Monegasque Wissam Ben Yedder (18), who faces Troyes on Sunday (1 pm). What was missing was Lionel Messi’s contribution to this attacking celebration that lights up the end of the season for PSG, deprived of the Champions League and Coupe de France. Argentina’s…