Like Suranne Jones’s Anne Lister, Series 2 Is Unexpectedly Bizarre

It’s been a long three years since the first series of gentleman jackBut as Suran Jones swung into the shot as Anne Lister, the eye fleabag-style on camera, and quipped: “Ah you’re… cool!”, It felt like she had never gone away.

Sally Wainwright’s adaptation of the real-life diary of the 19th-century English landowner Lister, dubbed “the first modern lesbian”, picked up just four weeks after the fairy tale ended when Lister and her heiress boyfriend Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) took . Commit to sacrament and life together.

But it turned out that that was just the beginning: the doubts were already over. Lister was not only concerned about Walker’s hesitation to share his wealth, but Walker’s family seemed determined…