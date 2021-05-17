ENTERTAINMENT

Like the rest of the celebs, now Bollywood actress Amrita extended a helping hand.

Many big celebs are coming forward to help people in the Kovid era. They are arranging oxygen cylinders, medicines, household rations and food for the people. Similarly, actress Amrita Rao has also extended a hand to help the people of the country. According to media reports, the actress has not been as active in the film since she set up with RJ Anmol.

Amrita was last seen acting in Balasaheb Thackeray’s biopic. In the period of Kovid, Amrita Rao has decided to help the Kovid victims. Amrita has told on her Twitter account that she wants to donate oxygen cylinders on this occasion. The actress’s fans are wishing her a pleasant life ahead of her. Amrita Rao shared an old photo on her Twitter with a message.

The actress tweeted that “Today we have decided to donate oxygen cylinders to the needy on our wedding anniversary. Contact our Oxygen Army Nihan Purohit GPE-900433996. We request all of you to come forward in the service of our society and nation. “



