Likely on July 17, registrations from April 2 on neet.nta.nic.in, NEET notification today

NEET 2022 likely on July 17. Photo : iStock

National Testing Agency , NO would be conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test , NEET 2022 examination. Officials at NTA have shared that the NEET 2022 exam date has been finalized and that the notice would be released today on would be conducting the2022 examination. Officials at NTA have shared that the NEET 2022 exam date has been finalized and that the notice would be released today on neet.nta.nic.in . As per the information received, NEET 2022 exam date has been set for July 17. Registration for the medical and dental undergraduate entrance exam would commence from April 2.

Official notice with the NEET 2022 exam date and schedule is likely to be released by NTA on nta.ac.in today – March 31. At the time of publishing this news, the official notice had not been released. Students are advised to keep a check on the official website nta.ac.in. Also get Live Updates on NEET 2022…