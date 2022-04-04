Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow light up the stage

Lil Nas X has been one of the highest points of the night. At the 2022 Grammy Awards, the 22-year-old rapper danced and sang in the audience.

His limitless and peculiar talent has earned him 11 Grammy nominations during the past two years. simply amazing!

disruptive lil nas x

With only a few minutes on stage, Lil Nas X dazzled in a stunning top that allowed her torso to be seen along with several dancers. This is just another demonstration of how Lil Nas attempts to break stereotypes about men in the industry, and rappers in particular. He performed some verses from “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Dead Right Now”.

Then Jack Harlow joined the stage, the artist he created with …