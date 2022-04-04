Lil Nas X blasted for Grammys 2022 onstage penis play

It is his lil Boy’s big night!

Lil Nas X performed an X-rated stunt during his Grammy performance on Sunday, turning his microphone to his penis, continuing the era of on-screen peen.

“Old Town Road” Rymer, 22, who was nominated for five Grammys this year, centered his mic as he hit the stage with rapper Jack Harlow, 24, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. her crotch and swung her in a circle, pretending that the device was her genitalia.

And the cyber mob went crazy.

,lil nas x killed it also, w0w, the microphone dingle too???,” tweeted one Tickle fan. “That Lil Nas X performance was enjoyable, and probably my favorite part silence and mike hand scratching Speed,”…