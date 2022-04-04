Lil Nas X Has Already Won the 2022 Grammys

Photo: Getty Images for the Recording Academy

If we learned anything from Lil Nas X Montero The promo, is that this guy doesn’t do anything halfway. Since its release, that album has given us an extensive Billboard campaign, a multi-part mori episode, a devil-sponsored sneaker drop, surprisingly a series of horns music moviegive more finger drop Award-show performance. So there was no way Lil Nas X wouldn’t have a pageant for tonight’s Grammys, where she’s been nominated for five awards.

True to form, Lil Nas X’s stunts started even before she hit the red carpet, when she tweeted an old photo of herself to announce…