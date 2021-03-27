Lil Nas X returns: Twitter users react to the “MONTERO” music video – Film Daily

Lil Nas X’s newest music video for his new single “Montero (Name Me By Your Identify)” formally launched yesterday, showcasing unimaginable art work and directing because the singer chronicles the story of a younger man touring by way of Heaven & Hell.

Naturally, Twitter misplaced its thoughts over the video. From bashing the video on account of its imagery to praising it for its LGBTQ+ illustration, Twitter customers clearly had quite a lot of ideas to share.

So get your torches & pitchforks prepared as we exhibit a number of the greatest reactions to Lil Nas X’s return from Twitter.

christian mothers watching lil nas x pole dance into hell and provides devil a lap dance pic.twitter.com/fe0sveaxAc — meredith 🍠 (@meredithcrocs) March 27, 2021

Trembling in rage

Yeah, we should always in all probability give them some area. Clearly they’ve some . . . sturdy emotions concerning the video.

Simply as they had been recovering from Cardi and Meg. pic.twitter.com/rL0WCOTs0G – Sasha (@jamrockQT) March 27, 2021

Restoration time

Looks as if all we’ve been getting is hit after hit. . . not that we’re complaining! We want 2020 to have one thing good come out of it.

Lil Nas X attempting to get into heaven after dropping the CMBYN music video pic.twitter.com/DPf84LspJK — Twan (@theyhatetwan) March 27, 2021

Don’t be a Squidward

Bear in mind, nobody desires to be a Squidward.

Lil Nas X and Janelle Monae dropping visible masterpiece music movies yesterday reveals how essential it’s to offer black LGBT artists a platform, this artistry is what we have been lacking out on for YEARS pic.twitter.com/eyuRSnThMz – Lötus💫 (@Lotusbbomb) March 26, 2021

Illustration issues

All jokes apart, these artists are displaying individuals why illustration issues a lot by giving us extra of it. Good on them.

ben shapiro when he sees lil nas x’s new music video #CallMeByYourName pic.twitter.com/9XWqkJDMnw — ash 🌸 FATWS SPOILERS (@AZRAELWlNG) March 26, 2021

A little bit of an overreaction

I believe he might have a second, too. Cling in there, bud.

Lil Nas X Name Me By Your Identify Music Video however with no context! #CallMeByYourName pic.twitter.com/BbpDsx48Tv — Josh ❤️ The Snyder Reduce & TFATWS #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) March 26, 2021

Who wants context?

Hey, no spoilers, dude.

Lil Nas X stated homosexual rights with that music video pic.twitter.com/2zQs6pkxYq – Eleanor (@dykebimboslut) March 26, 2021

Homosexual rights!

Now that is value retweeting.

The director to Lil Nas X whereas directing the Montero music video #Montero #CallMeByYourName pic.twitter.com/vs6pKJHvPP — Graeme (@graeme_jm) March 26, 2021

Administrators recommendation

That’s definitely a solution to do it.

Lil Nas X music movies are a number of the greatest within the sport proper now pic.twitter.com/Xelco7dxeF — ancly (@paststrange) March 26, 2021

Visible enchantment

Lil Nas X definitely is aware of how one can work the digicam.

Thanks to Lil Nas X’s latest music video for making my morning viewing extremely attention-grabbing pic.twitter.com/2S105K5xtK — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) March 26, 2021

They develop up so quick

Thomas definitely has that proper. What higher solution to finish than with a pleasant Disney meme?

Have you ever seen different enjoyable reactions to Lil Nas X’s latest video on Twitter? Tell us within the feedback so we will snicker & have a good time this unimaginable leap in illustration collectively!