Lil Nas X returns: Twitter users react to the “MONTERO” music video – Film Daily

Lil Nas X returns: Twitter users react to the "MONTERO" music video

Lil Nas X’s newest music video for his new single “Montero (Name Me By Your Identify)” formally launched yesterday, showcasing unimaginable art work and directing because the singer chronicles the story of a younger man touring by way of Heaven & Hell.

Naturally, Twitter misplaced its thoughts over the video. From bashing the video on account of its imagery to praising it for its LGBTQ+ illustration, Twitter customers clearly had quite a lot of ideas to share.

So get your torches & pitchforks prepared as we exhibit a number of the greatest reactions to Lil Nas X’s return from Twitter.

Trembling in rage

Yeah, we should always in all probability give them some area. Clearly they’ve some . . . sturdy emotions concerning the video.

Restoration time

Looks as if all we’ve been getting is hit after hit. . . not that we’re complaining! We want 2020 to have one thing good come out of it.

Don’t be a Squidward

Bear in mind, nobody desires to be a Squidward.

Illustration issues

All jokes apart, these artists are displaying individuals why illustration issues a lot by giving us extra of it. Good on them.

A little bit of an overreaction

I believe he might have a second, too. Cling in there, bud.

Who wants context?

Hey, no spoilers, dude.

Homosexual rights!

Now that is value retweeting.

Administrators recommendation

That’s definitely a solution to do it.

Visible enchantment

Lil Nas X definitely is aware of how one can work the digicam.

They develop up so quick

Thomas definitely has that proper. What higher solution to finish than with a pleasant Disney meme?

Have you ever seen different enjoyable reactions to Lil Nas X’s latest video on Twitter? Tell us within the feedback so we will snicker & have a good time this unimaginable leap in illustration collectively!

