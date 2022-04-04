Lil Nas X Temporarily Decides Not to Be Gay After Losing at the Grammys

Lil Nas X threatens to go back to the closet after losing in every category nominated at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The “Industry Baby” singer handled her loss fairly well, as she immediately made a joke that threatened to break the internet. Lil Nas X spent an eventful night at the Las Vegas Grammys and made sure to document it all on his Twitter account.

After the ceremony was over and he realized that he had lost all the five categories in which he was admitted, Lil Nas X tweeted, “I can’t believe I lost all my Grammys. I’m not gay anymore!” Within an hour, the tweet garnered over 100,000 likes, as well as thousands of retweets and comments.