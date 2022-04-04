Lil Nas X. They compare rapper outfit with Michael Jackson

digital millennium

Mexico City , 03.04.2022 22:03:34

Social media users bought the outfits they wore on stage at the Grammy Awards lil nass x in the costume of Michael Jackson, known as ‘the king of Pop’,

Lil Nas X is one of the most recognizable rappers of recent years, and is now being compared to one of the greatest. sportsman Who has seen the US show.

American takes the stage to perform his songs Montero (call me by your name) As well as industry baby in the company of Jack Harlow, and he did it by wearing Sarup And the striking jacket, which instantly hit the . clicked between music lovers,

this year, Lil Nas X was nominated for five awards, including…