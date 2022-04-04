Lil Nas X Wears Intricate Pearl Balmain Suit To The Grammys

written by Jackie Palumbo, CNN

Lil Nas X may have taken to hell a stripper pole in her music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” but her all-white outfit for the 2022 Grammys red carpet was a totally angelic look . It has already become one of the hottest outfits of the night, making her one of the best dressed lists on the internet.

The rapper and singer has been nominated for five awards tonight, including “Song of the Year” and “Album of the Year,” and she reached for the appropriate occasion in Pearls and Diamonds.

The custom Balmain suit is quilted, high collared and embroidered with butterflies, recalling her otherwise dramatic armor-inspired look from the Met Gala last year (she changed into three different outfits for that event) . With the suit he heavy…