Lilian Garcia talks PFL, WWE, Music and Podcast Careers

Lilian Garcia can’t cease smiling realizing that the PFL is lastly again in motion.

The final time the PFL ring announcer stepped inside a cage got here on New Years Eve of 2019 for the PFL finale. Final yr, the PFL made the choice to cancel their 2020 season as a result of ongoing international coronavirus pandemic.

Now on Friday, the PFL will kick off their 2021 season with former UFC light-weight champion Anthony Pettis and Clay Collard assembly in the primary occasion.

Garcia, who’s well-known for her 15 yr profession as a hoop announcer within the WWE, spoke to MyMMANews forward of the PFL’s return. In her interview, she spoke about how she began her profession with the promotion, her pleasure for the PFL’s 2021 season and her love for the game.

Outdoors of the PFL, Garcia additionally talked about profession with the WWE. She mentioned how landed the job with the corporate, a few of her recollections with the corporate and the tragic demise of WWE celebrity Eddie Guerrero.

The WWE additionally opened up different avenues for Garcia like her singing and podcasting careers, which Garcia additionally talked about in her interview. She informed MyMMANews that her music profession will decide up this yr as she can be releasing new music.

You’ll be able to watch Garcia’s full interview with MyMMANews by watching the video above.

A full checklist of the fights happening on Friday’s PFL card are listed under:

Predominant Card (ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET)
Anthony Pettis (24-10) vs. Clay Collard (14-6)
Natan Schulte (20-3-1) vs. Marcin Held (22-7)
Movlid Khaybulaev (14-1-1) vs. Jason Soares (14-0)
Lance Palmer (22-3) vs. Bubba Jenkins (11-3)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)
Alex Martinez (1-0) vs. Loik Radzhabov (13-2-1)
Olivier Aubin-Mercier (11-5) vs. Joilton Lutterbach (34-8)
Akhmed Aliev (19-6) Mikhail Odintsov (0-0)
Tyler Diamond (10-1) vs. Sung Bin Jo (9-1)
Brendan Loughnane (19-3) vs. Sheymon Moraes (11-4)

