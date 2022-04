Losk was reduced to ten from a draw (0–0) against Bordeaux before the end of the first period.

Lillee’s counter-performance that still lets the points go away in the race for the European spot. After 35 minutes of play after Kwateng received a second yellow card, the Mastiffs had to settle for a draw against the Girondins, who were bottom of Ligue 1 and were reduced to ten. Losc 6th. sticks toI Make it to the championship as Bordeaux returns to Metz, 19I with 23 marks.