Lilly partners with four companies on insulin pen tech – Mass Device

Wytech Industries names new president Specialty and precision wire manufacturer Wytech Industries (Rahway, N.J.) today announced it has named David Ohmann as president. Ohmann has nearly 25 years of experience in international, orthopedic and advanced surgical medical device segments. Prior to joining Wytech, Ohmann held sales and marketing leadership positions at Heraeus and MicroGroup (a TE Connectivity company). Ohmann has a… […]

Spectrum Plastics acquires Laser Light Technologies Spectrum Plastics Group has announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Laser Light Technologies. An ISO 9001- and ISO 13485-certified organization based in Hermann, Mo., Laser Light Technologies provides custom laser processing systems and services using excimer, femtosecond, picosecond and YAG laser technologies. “The addition of the talented team at Laser Light Technologies brings… […]

Dymax announces deal with coatings company Dymax and nanocoatings manufacturer HZO today announced a strategic partnership. The deal will add 3,000 coatings formulations to HZO’s portfolio, facilitate joint product development, and use Dymax’s global sales channel to extend market reach. Dymax (Torrington, Conn.) manufactures rapid light-cure adhesives, conformal coatings, potting compounds and complementary dispensing and curing equipment used in medtech and… […]

Qosina releases 2022 catalog Qosina said today it has released the latest edition of its product catalog in both print and digital formats. The 2022 product catalog includes thousands of single-use medical and pharma components depicted in full-scale photos on a one-centimeter grid to help design engineers visualize their next-generation medical device, according to the Ronkonkoma, N,.Y.-based company. Qosina… […]

Medline completes $1.5B spending plan Medline Industries announced this week that it has completed a three-year, $1.5 billion capital spending campaign. The Northfield, Ill.-based company, which is reportedly up for sale, said it invested the money in new distribution centers, manufacturing capabilities and IT upgrades to improve customers’ e-commerce experience. All told, the initiative added approximately 8,500 new jobs, eight… […]

Clippard touts flow controller with high resolution and repeatability in a closed-loop system Clippard recently announced the release of its Cordis flow controller, which uses a MEMS technology sensor upstream from a proportional valve. There’s also an option for a DR-2 regulator to provide accurate and precise pressure control in a small package. Said Clippard: “Unlike other mass flow controllers that require a 30-minute warm-up time, large differential… […]

FDA clears DBS targeting software Surgical Information Sciences (SIS) recently won FDA clearance for software designed to guide deep-brain stimulation (DBS) procedures. The Plymouth, Minn.-based company’s software uses deep learning models to identify brain structures such as the subthalamic nuclei (STN) and globus pallidus internus/externus (GPi/GPe) commonly targeted for DBS procedures. The SIS system provides visualization of these structures for… […]

Cerapedics’ bone graft gains FDA breakthrough nod Ortho-biologics company Cerapedics announced that it has won FDA breakthrough device designation for its investigational P-15L bone graft to treat degenerative disc disease (DDD). The company plans to enroll at least 270 DDD patients in the Aspire study, a prospective, single-blinded, multi-center, randomized, non-inferiority pivotal IDE study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of P-15L… […]

FDA revokes Battelle mask decontamination EUA The FDA has revoked its authorization for Battelle Memorial Institute to decontaminate used N95 respirators for healthcare workers. In a letter dated April 30, 2021, the agency said it revoked the EUA at Battelle’s request. The Columbus, Ohio-based research organization asked to withdraw the EUA for its Critical Care Decontamination System (CCDS) in an April… […]

The importance of a valve’s soft start for critical applications requiring high precision When a valve is cycled, one can observe the quality of control by measuring and graphing the flow leaving the valve and the input operating the valve, such as electrical current (for coil controlled valves) or steps (for stepper motor controlled valves). This paper will discuss the characteristics of a valve’s performance curve—specifically, where flow… […]