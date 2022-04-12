Lily Collins: Dazzle in this trendy version of the suit

Lily Collins is one of those people who doesn’t need to do much to stay at the forefront of the trend. Regularly seen in simple and casual looks, she knows how to make them look impressive. A wardrobe where zest and extravagance fuel the young woman’s wardrobe, unlike her character in the hit Netflix series “Emily in Paris.” Still, Lily Collins has more in common with Emily Cooper than you might think, at least in terms of fashion. 39. duringI At the Palefest ceremony in Los Angeles, Phil Collins’ daughter appeared on the red carpet in a revamped and ultra colorful suit-skirt ensemble. A look that could undoubtedly end up in Emily Cooper’s wardrobe.

Structured Skirt Suit by Lily Collins: A Touch of Modernity

While the trouser suit has been on the rise lately,…