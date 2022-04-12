Lily Collins in a mini-skirt, the very bearded Lucas Bravo ... The heroes of Emily meet again in Paris!

For the first time in three years, PaleyFest LA is back in the flesh, in the meat, at screenings and in meetings, back to Los Angeles, California! From April 2 to 10, 2022, fans of the series were treated to their daily dose of joy as the event brings together the actresses, actors and all the teams from the most critically and publicly acclaimed series of recent months. . The opportunity to attend premieres, discover deleted scenes, behind the scenes… but above all to participate in question-and-answer sessions with the heroes of very popular shows.

On Sunday April 10, 2022, PaleyFest LA, for example, kicked off by highlighting Season 2 of the Netflix series Emily in Paris And all the people who participated in it – or almost. The greatest figures were therefore at play in the show depicting the incredible adventures of Emily Cooper in our capital, which was held at the Paley Center.