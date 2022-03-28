Lily Collins pays tribute to dad Phil Collins after final Genesis performance

Lily Collins has paid a loving tribute to her father, Phil Collins, when Genesis made their final appearance together.

Over the weekend (26 March), the iconic progressive rock band played a sold-out show at The O2 in London, marking their final performance as a group and the end of their 55-year career.

Lily Collins, best known for starring in Netflix’s Emily in Pariswas present on the show, and thanked her father for “being such an inspiration” in an Instagram post.

“Tonite marks the end of an era,” she captioned a carousel of photos and a video clip of the gig. “To see this last show was truly a memory of a lifetime and an event that I will always keep in my heart.

“Eternally grateful it doesn’t begin to do justice. So much love…