Lily Collins posts tribute to dad Phil Collins after Last Genesis concert

Lily Collins couldn’t be more proud of her musician father.

Over the weekend, Phil Collins performed his last concert with his rock band, Genesis, and his daughter (aka his biggest fan) was there to cheer him on.

After the show, the “Emily in Paris” star posted a tribute to her father on her Instagram page and shared several pictures from the show.

“Tonite marks the end of an era. Watching this last show was truly a memory of a lifetime and an event that I will always keep in my heart. Endlessly grateful it doesn’t begin to do justice,” wrote the 33-year-old.

In the first picture, the actor sits on top of a rolling container with the band’s name on it and takes everything backstage. He has also shared a video of the concert.

“There was so much love left on that…