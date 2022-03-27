Lily Collins talks about growing up with dad Phil Collins

Lily Collins made her silver screen debut in 2009’s “The Blind Side” before starring in a series of films including “Mirror Mirror” and “Love, Rosie” within a few years.

Since then, the 33-year-old actor has helmed some major Netflix projects, most notably for her role as Emily Cooper in “Emily in Paris,” which became the streaming platform’s top comedy in 2020.

Beyond her acting credentials, Collins is also the daughter of Genesis frontman, Phil Collins, and his second wife, Jill Towelman. At one point in his career, Collins considered taking his last name in the industry more seriously, ultimately it was his father’s own career that helped him understand the life of an entertainer and the fame that came with it. .

during the most recent