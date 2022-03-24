LATEST

Linda Carty: Who is the British grandma on death row in Susanna Reid doc

Posted on
Linda Carty: Who is the British grandma on death row in Susanna Reid doc

In British Grandmother on Death Row The special, airing March 22 at 9 p.m., features Susannah Reid visiting a 63-year-old woman in a high-security prison in Texas, where Grandma pleads “not guilty” despite substantial evidence against her.

With access to police custody footage and key witness Chris Robinson, Reid breaks down the story of Linda Carty.

Who is Linda Carty?

Born on the Caribbean island of St. Kitts, then a British colony, Carty held British citizenship.

In 1982 Linda moved to the US to study pharmacology in the city, later committing her crimes. In the early 1990s he was convicted of auto theft and impersonating an FBI agent.

To avoid a punishment, Grandma was allowed to remain on probation in exchange for a role as a drug…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
392
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top