Linda Carty: Who is the British grandma on death row in Susanna Reid doc

In British Grandmother on Death Row The special, airing March 22 at 9 p.m., features Susannah Reid visiting a 63-year-old woman in a high-security prison in Texas, where Grandma pleads “not guilty” despite substantial evidence against her.

With access to police custody footage and key witness Chris Robinson, Reid breaks down the story of Linda Carty.

Who is Linda Carty?

Born on the Caribbean island of St. Kitts, then a British colony, Carty held British citizenship.

In 1982 Linda moved to the US to study pharmacology in the city, later committing her crimes. In the early 1990s he was convicted of auto theft and impersonating an FBI agent.

To avoid a punishment, Grandma was allowed to remain on probation in exchange for a role as a drug…