Lindholm’s 2-goal effort gives Flames victory, Sharks’ fifth loss in a row

Elias Lindholm scored twice, Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Thursday night in San Jose, Calif.

Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary, who won their third game in a row. Dan Vlader made 31 saves for his 10th win.

“What a game with him,” said Tkachuk about Vladar. “I thought he was awesome tonight and that was probably the main reason we won.”

Nick Bonino and Logan Couture scored for San Jose, who finished fifth in a row. James Reimer made 32 saves before getting injured in the third period after a collision with Couture in the crease. He was able to skate under his own power. Kapo Kahkonen blocked all five shots he faced for relief.

“It’s hard to win a game when you’re only scoring one and two.”