Lindsay Lohan and fiancé Bader Shamas celebrate engagement

Lindsay Lohan and fiancé Bader Shamas celebrate engagement

Lindsay Lohan gave fans a glimpse at her engagement party on Monday, four months after fiancé Bader Shamas questioned her.

“Mean Girls” star posted a picture His and Shamas’s and Shama’s were smiling from ear to ear as they posed behind the glittering cake.

“My forever ️,” she captioned it.

Lohan, 35, also posted a close-up photo of the elaborate two-tier cake featuring a blue, black and white color scheme to her Instagram Stories.

“She asked, she said yes,” wrote the cake, along with silhouettes of a couple embracing each other.

A decorative engagement ring in a box and two sparklers sat on top of the cake.

Photo of Lindsay Lohan and Shamas holding each other
The couple revealed that they got engaged on November 11, 2021.
Lindselohn/Instagram

“Congratulations…


Read Full News