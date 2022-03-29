Lindsay Lohan and fiancé Bader Shamas celebrate engagement

Lindsay Lohan gave fans a glimpse at her engagement party on Monday, four months after fiancé Bader Shamas questioned her.

“Mean Girls” star posted a picture His and Shamas’s and Shama’s were smiling from ear to ear as they posed behind the glittering cake.

“My forever ️,” she captioned it.

Lohan, 35, also posted a close-up photo of the elaborate two-tier cake featuring a blue, black and white color scheme to her Instagram Stories.

“She asked, she said yes,” wrote the cake, along with silhouettes of a couple embracing each other.

A decorative engagement ring in a box and two sparklers sat on top of the cake.

The couple revealed that they got engaged on November 11, 2021. Lindselohn/Instagram

“Congratulations…