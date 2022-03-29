Lindsay Lohan celebrates her engagement in Kuwait

Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her engagement to Badar Shamas in Kuwait this week.

mean girls The star is engaged to Dubai-based financier Shamas, who proposed to the actress in November.

From a hotel room, Lohan shared a photo of a two-tier cake with a decorative engagement ring in a box on top that read, “She asked, she said yes.”

The cake has blue and white decorations, with the silhouette of a couple in black.

At the base, it says, “Congratulations on your engagement”, with the date November 11.

Lohan posted a photo with Shamas on Instagram, with the caption, “My forever.”

Earlier in the day, Lohan posted a video of Kuwait Towers and a photo of a smoothie from Madison & Heigg, a bistro and bakery in Kuwait City.

In February, Lohan spoke about her engagement for the first time…