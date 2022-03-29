Lindsay Lohan celebrates her engagement in Kuwait

Lindsay Lohan celebrates her engagement in Kuwait

Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her engagement to Badar Shamas in Kuwait this week.

mean girls The star is engaged to Dubai-based financier Shamas, who proposed to the actress in November.

From a hotel room, Lohan shared a photo of a two-tier cake with a decorative engagement ring in a box on top that read, “She asked, she said yes.”

The cake has blue and white decorations, with the silhouette of a couple in black.

At the base, it says, “Congratulations on your engagement”, with the date November 11.

Lohan posted a photo with Shamas on Instagram, with the caption, “My forever.”

Earlier in the day, Lohan posted a video of Kuwait Towers and a photo of a smoothie from Madison & Heigg, a bistro and bakery in Kuwait City.

In February, Lohan spoke about her engagement for the first time…


Read Full News