“Line has to be drawn somewhere. SMH”: NFL Star QB prospect Trevor Lawrence speaks out against Lil Nas X’s new “Satan Shoes”. | The SportsRush

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has always used his platform to speak out against social issues. And the release of Rapper Lil Nas X’s new “Satan Shoes” collection was no exception.

Trevor Lawrence has been college football’s “Golden Boy” ever since he led the Clemson Tigers to a National Championship win. He was the first true freshman to do so in 33 years. However, the last couple of years are evidence that Lawrence didn’t let the fame get to his head. When the college football season was on the verge of cancellation due to COVID-19, he was one of the most prominent players to push for games.

With him and a number of other players pushing for the season to take place, the NCAA decided to go ahead with the season which turned out to be an immense success.

Trevor Lawrence as a college QB: – 25-0 as a starter.

– 3 CFB Playoff wins.

– 2 National Championship appearances (1 win). pic.twitter.com/hKMGJPp7PM — CFB Home (@CFBHome) December 29, 2019

Trevor Lawrence expressed his discontent with Lil Nas X’s new shoes.

Rapper Lil Nas X made headlines in the recent days over the controversial release of his new “Satan Shoes” in collaboration with New York-based art collective MSCHF. The shoes are expected to have 60 CCs of red ink and will have a drop of human blood drawn from the MSCHF members.

The sneakers are a customized pair of Nike Air Max 97’s with a pentagram on the tongue and the red ink and blood placed in the bubble of the shoe. Only 666 pairs were made available to the public, which sold out the minute they were out for an estimated $1,018 per pair.

Trevor Lawrence has been known to be a born again Christian and who has been upfront about his faith. Thus Lawrence took to Twitter to express his displeasure.

Line has to be drawn somewhere. Smh. https://t.co/89bSqfPtyE — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) March 28, 2021

Once this photo went viral, Nike released a statement saying they had no involvement in the creation of these shoes. In fact, Nike has already filed a federal trademark lawsuit against MSCHF as of Monday. Lil Nas X is not listed as a defendant in the suit.

BREAKING: Nike is suing MSCHF over the @LilNasX “Satan Shoes” for copyright infringement and dilution. pic.twitter.com/lEL6DIVyOD – SAINT (@saint) March 29, 2021

Trevor Lawrence is a lock to go No.1 in the draft. With the highest QB prospect grade since Andrew Luck back in 2012, Lawrence is being touted to be the saviour for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Only time will tell whether he will live up to the hype. But we know, regardless of his on-field success, Lawrence will continue to speak up against social dilemmas.

