Lineup, Injury Report, Odds, TV Info

On Wednesday, the Toronto Raptors hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Toronto have won eight of their last 10 matches, including three straight. They have a one-game lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in seventh place to avoid a play-in tournament and have five of their last seven games at home to finish the season.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have cooled off a few by winning nine out of 10 games except for three of their last four. With six games to play, Minnesota is two games behind the sixth-placed Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference.