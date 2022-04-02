Lineup Zulte Waregem – STVV

Zulte Waregem could gain certainty against STVV regarding retention in the First Division. The Canaries will have to win in the fight for eighth place at Rainbow Stadium.
Timmy Simmons unpacks with these eleven:
Bossut
Kool – Derijk – Palatinex – De Bock
Ciranni – Sisakko – Hubert – Dompes
Foxes – Gano
,
hara – hayashi
brussels
Jansens – Lovely – Konate – Hashioka
Bauer – Listner – Al-Dakhili
schmidt
Theme Zulte Waregem: Van Damme – Sarrafi – Boya – Kutesa – Sec – Sormo – Phadera and Humphries
Inwallers STVV: Rousseau – Teixeira – Doni – Reitz – Kagawa – Koita – Klaus
One last time on our earth.
See you soon! #wezijndeboerenwe don’t do bags #ZwaStv pic.twitter.com/P9dou92NpI
— SV Zulte Waregem (@ESSEVEELIVE) 2 April 2022
