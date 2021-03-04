Link Pan Card to Aadhaar: How to link PAN card to Aadhaar number. ReaderMaster

Link Aadhaar Number With PAN Card | Link PAN card to Aadhar card Aadhaar to PAN Card Link | PAN Aadhar Link Status | Aadhaar Link PAN Card Last Date | Link Aadhar to PAN Card & Check Status Online

It has become mandatory to link Aadhaar with PAN as your income tax return will not be processed if your Aadhaar is not linked with PAN. Also, if you have to do a banking transaction of more than Rs 50,000, then you will have to get your PAN and Aadhaar linked. PAN card linked to Aadhar card It is very easy to do and the government has provided many ways to do it, which you can learn about further. The last date for linking PAN to Aadhaar Card is 31 July 2021.

As per the new rules, the Aadhaar card has now been made necessary for filing income tax return. For this, it is also necessary to have a link of Aadhaar card with PAN card. If you do not do so, your PAN card may be canceled. But you don’t have to worry. In this article, we will link / link the PAN card to the Aadhaar card (Link Aadhaar number with PAN card) Are telling the entire process. With which you will be able to link it in just one click. Please read the entire article carefully till the end for this.

How to link Aadhaar number to PAN card?

How to link PAN card to Aadhaar – Friends, linking PAN card to Aadhaar card is a very simple process. You can link your Aadhaar number with your PAN card in two ways. The first way is to go to the official website of Income Tax and fill some simple information and link it directly. And the other way is through SMS. You will get all its information further in this post.

But before going into this linking process, also keep in mind that to link PAN card to Aadhaar card, both of them should have the same detail. Details such as name, date of birth, etc. All these details should be same in both the cards only then Link-Aadhaar-PAN-Card-Process will be done. If a description is different in both cards or there is a spelling mismatch, it will not be linked. In this condition, first you have to get the details of both your cards correct. When the PAN card and Aadhaar card details are same, only then proceed to the linking process.

latest update – According to the tweet of UIDAI, if the migrant citizens returning from other states want to update their address, then they can visit the Aadhaar center. For this, they have to take an appointment in advance, only then they will be able to work at the Aadhaar center. In the meantime, UIDAI prohibited the installation of any line to protect against the corona virus (COVID-19). Lockdown – Aadhaar Service Center UIDAI Enrollment and Updation

Link PAN to the Aadhaar card online through the e-filing website-

PAN card with Aadhaar card through online income tax e-filing portal – By following the steps given below, people can get their PAN and Aadhaar Online Link (Link Aadhaar PAN Card Online):

(Phase 1st) Go to the official website of income tax e-filing to link your PAN and Aadhaar. The link is mentioned below.

Income tax e-filling website

(Step 2nd) After clicking on the link given above, the prescribed form (Link Aadhaar Form) Will open Now enter your PAN and Aadhaar number in it.

After clicking on the link given above, the prescribed form (Link Aadhaar Form) Will open Now enter your PAN and Aadhaar number in it. (Phase 3rd) Also enter your name in this form as described in your Aadhaar card.

Also enter your name in this form as described in your Aadhaar card. (Stage 4th) If your Aadhaar card only mentions your birth year, then you have to tick that category.

If your Aadhaar card only mentions your birth year, then you have to tick that category. (Stage 5th) Now enter the captcha code mentioned in the image for verification and click on the “Link Aadhaar” button.

Finally a pop-up message will appear in front of you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked with your PAN. If you want you can also request for an OTP which will be sent to the registered mobile number instead of captcha code.

Link Aadhaar to PAN through SMS

Link Aadhar card to PAN card through SMS – To link your Aadhaar number via PAN card via SMS, follow these steps:

You have to type a message in the following format.

UIDPAN

Now send this message to 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number.

(eg if your Aadhaar number is 987654321012 and your PAN is ABCDE1234F, then you need to type UIDPAN 987654321012 ABCDE1234F and send a message to 567674 or 56161.)

Importance of connecting PAN card with Aadhar card

Linking PAN card to Aadhar card It is very important for all PAN card holders to link PAN to Aadhaar for the following reasons:

All PAN cards which are not linked to Aadhaar will be deactivated after the last date of 31 July 2020. The government has made it mandatory to link all PANs with Aadhaar. Adding PAN to Aadhaar will help in dealing with the problem of multiple PAN cards issued by the same name. If your PAN is not linked with Aadhaar, your income tax return form will not be processed. The user will get a brief description of the taxes levied on it for future reference.

How to check PAN Aadhaar link status online?

Check PAN Aadhaar Link Status Online – If you have linked your PAN card to Aadhaar, you can now see ‘PAN Aadhaar Link Status Online’. For this, you have to first file income tax e-filing official website will go on. After that, follow the steps given below:

After reaching the Income Tax e-Filing Online portal, you will ‘Link Aadhaar’ Will have to click on the option. After that, click on the link ‘Click here to view the Status, if you have already submitted Link Aadhaar request’ at the top of the page. Now enter your PAN and Aadhaar Number. In the end ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’ Click on the button. In this way you can check your PAN Aadhaar link status online.