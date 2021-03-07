ENTERTAINMENT

Link up with Pawan Kalyan, Ashu Reddy Agni-TheMiracleTech

Posted on
Ashu Reddy is a popular influential and celebrity and social media. He gained widespread fame by participating in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. Meanwhile, the actress got into a controversy a few days back and has been trolling on social media for the past few days. In the end, he gave a stern warning to trollers who are spreading fake news.

If we get into the story, Ashu Reddy recently met Power Star Pawan Kalyan on the set of his new film. Pawan wrote her a note and clicked a picture as well. Ashu posted these two on his social media profile. After that, she also had a live chat with fans. Based on one of his answers in the conversation, Ashu is paired with Pawan.

Since then, several websites and YouTube channels wrote articles on Pawan and Ashu. With this negativity and fake news, Ashu released a video in which he gave a stern warning to all the trollers. He asked them not to spread fake news without any explanation and to damage his reputation.

