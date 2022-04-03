Lionel Messi and PSG meet again and Barr warns of what the team’s reception will be like

the smile and peace she had Lionel Messi They ended up away from Paris these days. Double qualifying date (win against Venezuela and draw with Ecuador), with classification in pocket, and then appearance Queue For the World Cup draw, he kept the Argentine star with a clear mind and focus on the passion to lift the long-awaited World Cup forever. But after all this he had to return to the capital of France, where his involvement continues to this day. league 1,

PSG fans whistle for Messi

Beyond his position as the leader of the competition and with a massive advantage over his followers, for PSG Before and after the elimination of the Champions League in the infamous match in Santiago…