Lionel Messi and PSG receive Lorient for the 30th date of Ligue 1: Timings, TVs and Formation

Lionel Messi returns to PSG (Reuters)

After the break for FIFA dates French Championships Resume in which PSG Lionel Messi and the company will face Lorient till the 30th. So far the Parisians are the single leader of their main followers, Rennes and Jorge Sampaoli, twelve points behind Marseille.

with expected return of flea With the number 30 on his back after missing the last match after presenting a picture of the flu, Mauricio Pochettino will try to put the best on the playing field to start punishing the championship and get league titleToday in Lily’s hands.

Despite the Argentine return, the author of a goal in the win against Venezuela, what the present cannot say will be Angel Di Maria,