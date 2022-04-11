Lionel Messi assisted three times for PSG in 6-1 win vs Clermont ft.

Lionel Messi had three assists for PSG in their 6–1 win versus Clermont ft.

Messi did not score but assisted three times for PSG. The first assist came from the edge of the penalty area where he passed Neymar who scored to give PSG a 1-0 lead.

The second aid was more difficult. As a cross to Messi he controls it to his chest and hits a volley to Kylian Mbappe who will score.

Another assist would be third for Mbappe as he races towards the Clermont back line, passing it to Mbappe who will score from the edge of the penalty area.

Despite their lack of goals, Argentina lead the league with 13 assists.